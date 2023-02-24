Steven D Kelley vs Child-Hunts Underneath the Getty City, February 02,23,2023.mp4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven D Kelley vs Child-Hunts Underneath the Getty, February 02,23,2023.mp4. https://www.truthcatradio.com
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/
"We are on the verge of worldwide revolution. I have every intention of causing it, and bringing about the complete destruction of the world control structure. I have declared myself the #1 enemy of all Government, yet these very same powers have no power to stop me."
- Steven D Kelley
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is a short biography. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com.
He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia and sex slavery in underground bunkers,
especially at: the Getty Museum, LA.
#OccupyTheGetty_