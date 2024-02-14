BGMCTV Biblical Medical guidelines 003 www.bgmctv.org THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY

Medical guidelines for a BLESSED biblical community

The Biblical laws of cleanliness, washings, and purification were not all merely "ceremonial" customs or rituals. They protected the camp of Israel from the dangers of contagious diseases and deadly plagues! In numerous instances the Bible contains medical information that far predates man’s actual discoveries of related principles in the field of medicine. The medical instructions given by YEHOVAH to the Israelites some 3500 years ago were not only far superior to the practices of contemporary cultures, they also exceeded medical standards practiced as recently as 100 years ago.

Circumcision

Medical researchers recently discovered that the two main blood clotting factors, Vitamin K and Prothrombim, reach their highest level in life, about 110% of normal, on the 8th day after birth.

