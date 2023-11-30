Culture War | “Courage is Not the Absence of Fear, It’s Doing it Anyway” | Guest: Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas | Just Stand Up

Moms on a Mission welcomes the one and only Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas to the show to discuss her amazing new book, “Just Stand Up- My Fight For Freedom From the Brothels of Asia to the Streets of America”. She shares how she has always been relentless, standing up to injustice and how this prepared her for the onslaught of COVID-19 and the respective unjust mandates. She says one thing that she wants to leave with us is that in the face of just the smallest of things, we need to stand so that when it really counts, we will already know how to do it!





https://leighdundas.com/





https://freedomfighternation.org/





