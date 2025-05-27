'The UK is Becoming Totalitarian!' ｜ Charlie Kirk on Starmer's Jail Sentences for 'Hurty Words'

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmy0RuxehD4

'You guys birthed free speech to the world but now you're becoming a totalitarian country!' Republican Activist Charlie Kirk reacts to the case of Lucy Connolly, who is carrying out a two and a half year prison sentence for a tweet posted during the Southport riots.

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel.... Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, teaching, and news reporting.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net











