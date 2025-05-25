I was held in suicide watch for five days!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Our book, as you show them on the screen again, the first book was called Plague, and as you see the subtitle it says, "One retrovirologist's intrepid search into the truth about viruses and disease," about these chimeric man-made since 1934 and so that's chapter five of our first book, Plague.

But what's critically important in our first book, Plague, and that is not the cover on the far right. That is the paperback that came out in 2017. I'll have to find you that cover, because it's critically important to this discussion. That's the cover that the publisher Skyhorse changed in 2017 in order to cover up the fact that Plague which was published on November 16 of 2014 and that was my legal defense for the J6-style kidnapping being held and tortured in a jail in Ventura County for five days.

Every other chapter of this book is what those events from my arrest, starting November 18, 2011. I was held in suicide watch, where they watch you commit suicide for five days.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/06/2025

