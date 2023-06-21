BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3097b - Hunter Indicted, Puppets Go Wild, 2-Tiered Justice System, House Of Cards
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
117 views • 06/21/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3097b - June 20, 2023

Hunter Indicted, Puppets Going Wild, Two Tiered Justice System For All To See, House Of Cards

The [DS] are trying to deflect from all their crimes and they are putting it on Trump. They indicted [HB] with lesser charges at the same time they indicted Trump. People can now see the two tiered justice system. The [DS] system is exposed and the house of cards is about to crash down on them, nothing can stop this, nothing.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsgreat resetbiden regime
