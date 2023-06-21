X22 REPORT Ep. 3097b - Hunter Indicted, Puppets Go Wild, 2-Tiered Justice System, House Of Cards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3097b - June 20, 2023
Hunter Indicted, Puppets Going Wild, Two Tiered Justice System For All To See, House Of Cards
The [DS] are trying to deflect from all their crimes and they are putting it on Trump. They indicted [HB] with lesser charges at the same time they indicted Trump. People can now see the two tiered justice system. The [DS] system is exposed and the house of cards is about to crash down on them, nothing can stop this, nothing.
