White House, Karoline Leavitt: US is currently pursuing a diplomatic path with Iran

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to confirm whether the U.S. will send additional missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot air defense systems.

Iran has not yet made a decision on whether to continue negotiations with the United States and will be guided solely by its own national interests, the country’s Foreign Minister stated.

This posted earlier today:

BREAKING — Trump & Netanyahu’s New Gaza and Middle East Plan

SAUDI ARABIA AND SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS!

Following a 4-way call (Trump, Netanyahu, Rubio, Dermer) after the Iran strikes, both sides agreed on these “fundamental principles in general terms”:

✅ “Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks”

✅ “Four Arab nations (including Egypt and the UAE) will administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization”

✅ “The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom”

✅ “Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration”

✅ “Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships”

✅ “Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the ‘two states’ concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms”

✅ “The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria”

Also: Trump reportedly angered by Israeli strikes after his Iran ceasefire announcement, fearing it would derail this deal.

Adding:

Iran’s parliamentary speaker has officially announced that the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA has come into force, according to IRNA.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of the Iranian Majlis, declared on Thursday that Iran is halting collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As previously reported, IAEA inspectors will be barred from entering Iran until guarantees are provided for the security of the country’s nuclear facilities.