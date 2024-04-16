© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 12, 2024
Navy veteran & founder of RealReactions.org, Crisanna Shackelford, PhD, speaks about her early concerns over mandating the COVID vaccine for the military, and her own injury from the shingles vaccine.
#RealReactions #DrShack #MilitaryMandate #ToxicExposure
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p4aik-did-the-armed-forces-suffer-a-toxic-exposure.html