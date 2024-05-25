Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week May 18 – 24, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops continued their operation in Jabalia, a satellite town of the Palestinian enclave’s capital. In the central direction, IDF units occupied the area near the almost completely dried-up Abu Rashid Pond.

▪️The Israelis also surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital, taking control of nearby buildings. The hospitals effectively ceased operations, while some patients and staff remained inside.

▪️On the western flank, the Israelis advanced along the Salah al-Din highway and reached Al Quds Street. In this section, the IDF can advance both towards the center of Jabalia and occupy the entire south of the locality.

▪️At the same time, Israeli air strikes continued in several areas of Gaza. Residential homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Dozens of people died.

▪️Palestinian groups maintained their ability to launch rockets in the direction of Israeli border localities. Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli anti-aircraft gunners, while the rest landed on vacant lots.

▪️In the center of the enclave, Israeli forces again launched strikes on Hamas-controlled localities. One of the strikes hit Az-Zawayda, which resulted in killing dozens of people, including children.

▪️Meanwhile, crowds of refugees from the south of the Gaza Strip continued to arrive in Deir al-Balah. This exacerbated water shortages in the locality, forcing residents to spend hours queuing for water.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces' operation in Rafah continued for more than two weeks. On the eastern flank, the Israelis advanced north of Al-Orouba Street and took control of Deir Yassin School.

