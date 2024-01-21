She lay barely alive on a pile of trash, her life was so fragile right now

Mike Ala





Jan 6, 2024





In the collapsed tent was a hunting dog lying barely breathing.Each of her weak breaths made everyone who saw her think that she would leave this world at any moment.Her body was so skinny that her stomach was sunken in and her spine was bare.One of her legs was injured and was only lightly bandaged.





