Young Italian Cyclist Simone Roganti (21) dies after sudden illness...

Italian cyclist Simone Roganti, 21, died on Friday night at his home in Spoltore, Abruzzo after suddenly falling ill, the Italian news service ANSA reported today.
Roganti reportedly went to bed, but got up and went to his parents to say he felt bad before collapsing. Paramedics were unable to revive Roganti, who raced for the Continental team MG. K Vis Colors for Peace.
According to the report, the Pescara Prosecutor's Office ordered an autopsy to discover the cause of death.
https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/young-italian-promise-simone-roganti-dies-after-sudden-illness/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u82L0EkT4VA
