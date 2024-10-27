BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Moment of Assassination Attempt Against Former Bolivian Leader Evo Morales
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
168 views • 7 months ago

⚡️Assassination Attempt Against Former Bolivian Leader Evo Morales

Reports suggest 14 shots were fired at the ex-president's vehicle, injuring the driver. There's no official information available regarding the attack.

Official sources have not confirmed the attack.

Adding more info about this: 

BOLIVIAN EX-PREZ DODGES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT as Evo Morales’ wounded driver zooms away from scene of attack in vid above, bullet holes peppering windshield while lady in back screams in terror.

Reports that at least 14 shots fired at former Prez’s car as he drives through South American state gripped by clashes between supporters of Morales and cops.

Protesters have been blocking roads for weeks, jamming up supplies of food and fuel across Bolivia and wounding officers trying to break up blockades.

Morales faces arrest warrant after failing to show up in court on charges of statutory rape and human trafficking - he’s racked up at least 5 accusations of “sexually abusing minors” while in office from 2006-2019.


@IntelRepublic




Keywords
politicseventscurrent
