Brighteon Broadcast News, May 17, 2023 - How hospitals became COVID KILLING FIELDS (feat. attorney Tom Renz)

0:00 Intro

4:21 Other News

4:46 Ukraine vs Russia

6:51 Dollar Weaponization

8:43 Woke Jeep Cherokee

11:13 Dutch farms expropriation

12:55 Radical Gender Ideology

18:03 Interview with Attorney Thomas Renz

1:03:34 Interview with Tony Lyons





- Did Russia's hypersonic missile destroy a US Patriot missile anti-air system?

- Jeep went WOKE and now its Cherokee vehicles are spontaneously igniting, even when parked

- Pfizer caught funding group pushing radical transgender mutilations and chemical castrations

- Dutch farmers are devastated over government forced confiscation of their family farms

- WHO and UN push pedophilia, infant mutilations and child grooming on a global scale

- Full, shocking interview with attorney Thomas Renz - hospitals turned into "COVID KILLING FIELDS"

- Full interview with mega book publisher Tony Lyons, co-founder of super PAC and supporter of RFK, Jr.





