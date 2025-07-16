Identity Theft, Assassin Cop, Israeli Jesuit, Masonic Chapelle, War, “Doctors”, Laurel Leto, African Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-14 #204
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #204: 14 July 2025
Topic list:
* Marko from Croatia has had his donations to Johnny STOLEN by an imposter.
* Fat California cop EXECUTES fleeing DUI suspect. What the fuck are we seeing here? Got 180 days “involuntary manslaughter”.
* Johnny gets more precise on the Jesidue of Szymon “Shimon Peres” Persky.
* Jesuit Joe on the Catholic Church’s “prize”; but is he really “Jesuit Joe”?
* Jake the Squirrel and Dave Chapelle: what’s REALLY going on?
* The Muslim Socialist who will be the next Mayor of NYC and how BILLIONAIRES are the enemies of mankind: who is Mamdani’s mommy? Diz-She knows.
* Is there such a thing as “the perfect bomber”?
* Jesuit John Ford, John Wayne, U.S. Civil War and “DOCTORS”.
* Why was the U.S.S. Arizona never salvaged and, instead, turned into a patriotic war museum?
* Cross-dressing Jared Leto and Laurel Canyon.
* The insane fake news of “ICE RAIDS” and “ATTACKS ON ICE!!!”
* Jared Leto in drag at the Laurel Canyon secret movie-making facility he bought.
* The shocking Vatican agenda behind FREE DEATH-CARE for black Africans.
* Was Reinhard Heydrich murdered by Heinrich Himmler and not Czech resistance?
* The poignancy of ex-Disney Board President Jesuit Priest Leo O’Donovan going maskless when swearing in Joe Biden.
* SCORN...the demonic edition. WTF?!
