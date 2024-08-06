BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STOP BEING AFRAID OF BEING CALLED 'FAR-RIGHT' ♕ AND STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU KNOW IS RIGHT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
101 views • 9 months ago

Eva Vlaardingerbroek - Stop being afraid of being called “far-right” and stand up for what you know is right


Source: https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1820171869892325826


Thumbnail: https://findsource.co/images/evalottelouise/jtkvneiuflh/eva-vlaardingerbroek-wikipedia-age-husband-height-and-net-worth-aria-art/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/en-NZ/view/eva-vlaardingerbroek-ik-ben-geen-slachtoffer-im-not-a-victim-gif-16533856


There's an old Tweet from Barbara Lerner Spectre where she says it's fine to genocide White people because they aren't a protected class


https://files.catbox.moe/ubi8is.jpg


For leafleting in the uk here is the laws & advice.


https://www.patrioticalternative.org.uk/leaflets_and_resources


https://GTVflyers.com to help you with information

Keywords
londonistanno fearscumbaggeryeva vlaardingerbroekmulti pronged attackmulti pronged offensivefar-right thuggery
