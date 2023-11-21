WRONGTHINK Border Report EXCLUSIVE: We’re Funding the Worst People Imaginable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wrongthink with Anna Perez
Nov 20, 2023
After visiting the border this weekend, I am now even less sympathetic to illegals breaking into our country. They are military-age males who have zero respect for America, meanwhile, we’re funding ALL of it.
