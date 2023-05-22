BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SOME VACCINES HAVE MERCURY, SOME ALUMINUM, WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEY MEET IN THE BODY ? THIS DOES. !! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
729 views • 05/22/2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QkvgqZeZzIJj/

That thing looks like something the embalmers have been pulling out of the bodies they work with to me. Very telling. Is this what the embalmers are finding in the arteries of the dead ? You know they are finding this in autopsy's as well and just not reporting it. The medical examiners work in the satanic system and in the medical mafia. They are staying silent.


Is this how they are killing ( or one of the ways ) they are killing with the shots they are pumping into everyone ?


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE

vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
