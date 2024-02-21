Roger Waters on Gaza Resistance and Doing the Right Thing

Roger Waters, the bassist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of Pink Floyd, has been an outspoken voice for Palestine for years. Often wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf when he performs in front of thousands around the world, Waters doesn’t hold back his criticism of Israeli government policies. But his activism has come at a cost. His political opponents have hit back with accusations of anti-Semitism and documentaries trying to vilify his beliefs.

How great you are Roger Waters ‼️ Roger Waters compares Bono (U2) to a sack of shit for his support of the genocidal State of Israel. Roger Waters, emblematic former member of Pink Floyd, has charged against Bono, front man of U2 whom he has called “disgusting” and whom he has described as “shit.” This has happened in a new interview by Waters with Al Jazeera, in which the bassist and singer has attacked Bono as a result of his position regarding Israel's conflict in Gaza. At one of U2's shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Bono took advantage of the concert to remember those who died during the Hamas attack on a music festival held in Israel on October 7. “Given what has happened in Israel and Gaza, it may seem ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and non-violence,” he told the crowd before launching into a performance of “Pride (In The Name Of Love)". "But our hearts and our anger, you know where they point. So sing with us... and with those beautiful kids at that music festival." He then performed the song with altered lyrics, singing "Early morning, October 7th, the sun is rising in the desert sky... Stars of David, they took your life but they couldn't take your pride", instead of the original lines. Now, Waters, very critical of Israel, has attacked the Irish singer in this new interview: "My mother told me that, when faced with difficult problems, the first thing to do is read, read and read. Then, the next part is easy: do the right thing," he told the outlet, referring to his own family background, his father having died in World War II. "Anyone who knows Bono should go and grab him by the ankles and shake him... until he stops being a huge piece of shit." "We have to start telling these people: 'Your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading...' by standing up for the Zionist entity," he added. "What he did a couple of weeks ago at the Sphere in Las Vegas, singing about the Stars of David, was one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life..."