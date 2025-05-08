BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head in Virtual Stupidity (1995, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
26 views • 4 months ago

MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head in Virtual Stupidity is a point-and-click adventure developed and published by Viacom New Media. It was also released for Playstation.

There is not much of a story. During science class, Beavis and Butt-Head see Todd having a dispute with someone. They decided they want to escape class and become member's of Todd's gang.

The game uses a similar interface as Full Throttle. You control both Beavis and Butt-Head at the same time. Whenever you do something, the game will pick the character who does the action automatically. During conversations, you can choose if Beavis or Butt-Head does the talking, except on special topics.

Keywords
mtvadventure gameviacom new media
