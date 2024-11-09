Selection by crews of the ZALA Lancet GV 'Dnepr' UAV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A selection of work by the crews of the ZALA Lancet GV "Dnepr" UAV
The footage shows the destruction of howitzers, self-propelled guns, electronic warfare systems and radars. The lancers also destroyed Ukrainian armored fighting vehicles and tanks.
Enjoy watching🍿
Source - Dnieper Frontier
@HersonEnot