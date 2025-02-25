Non-electric, Fiber-Optic Solar Daylighting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Original title:
Learn more at both Linktr.ee/FiberOpiticDaylighting
and
To view a Powerpoint presentation, visit: https://tinyurl.com/FiberOpticDaylightingtPowerpt
Contact ParansLight USA Sales Agent/distributor, Danny Tseng, with ?'s, for a free quote for your home and/or business/organization, and/or to become a sales, marketing, and/or installation partner:
7081 Environ Blvd, Ste 639, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA
(dial #711 for me to buzz you in)
voice: 1+786.441.2727
toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
cell: 1+305.297.9360 (I don't text and not 5G-enabled, anyway)
E-mails:
[email protected] (primary)
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)