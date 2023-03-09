Nord Stream Pipeline Narrative Gets Murkier, Trans Mania Strongarms Powerlifting & More J6 Revelations | The New American TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will the real Nord Stream 2 pipeline saboteurs stand up? America’s leading mainstream news organs are now reporting that Ukraine may have blown up Nord Stream 2. But Germany advises “caution” toward this narrative. Also, a judge recently ruled that it’s illegal not to allow males to compete against females –in weightlifting. And we look at the latest January 6 revelation.
The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.