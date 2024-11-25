Presumably, this is a video of ATACMS with a cluster warhead being used in the Kursk region last night.

This was allegedly filmed by one of the workers tasked with constructing concrete shelters for planes. The airfield had no aircraft stationed there.

On the night of 25 November, Ukrainian missile forces launched a strike on the Russian “Kursk-East” tactical aviation airfield with American ATACMS ballistic missiles, writes Militarnyi.

Following the strike, the “Cyberflour” project shared footage showing the detonation of submunitions from two M39 rockets with cluster warheads at the airfield.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/11/25/ukraine-reportedly-strikes-russian-military-airfield-in-kursk-oblast-with-atacms-missiles-for-first-time/

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/11/25/7486241/

The White House Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, [finally] officially confirmed for the first time today that Ukraine has permission to use American long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes in the Kursk region and "near it," claiming this as a necessity for self-defense.

"Right now, they have the capability to use ATACMS for self-defense in cases of urgent need. And right now, you know, clearly, that is what is happening in and around Kursk and the Kursk region," Kirby told journalists during a briefing.

NATO Considers Preemptive Strikes on Russian Territory, Says Admiral Rob Bauer

NATO is discussing the possibility of carrying out preemptive "precision strikes" on Russian territory in the event of an armed conflict, said Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee.

"This is a new discussion within NATO, and I am glad that we have changed our stance on this and on the idea that we are a defensive alliance that will sit and wait to be attacked before responding. It is more prudent not to wait but to strike Russian launchers if Russia attacks us."

Recently, the West has increasingly voiced ideas about a direct military conflict between the alliance and Russia. The Kremlin, however, has stated that Russia poses no threat, does not threaten anyone, but will not ignore actions that could potentially endanger its interests.