WARNING !! IT'S BEGUN, YOU MUST BE READY ( WORLD ALERT )

SS: I have been a sky watcher many years, and have been documenting the strange things going on in the skies, trying to uncover the hidden. My research points to the same thing, the 'sun' and all up there seems to be a weaponized platform. They say they want to control the weather by 2025. And all this forced narrative about climate change when they have been all along weaponizing it under our noses. I present a short video here, which uncovers some of the findings and dot connecting. Their technology is very far advanced and seems too unbelievable, but I don't think we can ignore this any longer.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





