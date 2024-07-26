SDA has 3 Prophetic Dreams of Joe Biden. Sunday Trading Ban Under Discussion. 3 Gorges Dam Opens

JD Vance, others say Biden should resign presidency if he drops out of the race

An increasing number of Democrats are calling on the president to drop out of the presidential race





On 08th October 2022 I had two flash dreams and in the first scene I was watching Kamala Harris on the TV screen with a flag of the United States of America behind her as she mentioned her last statement saying "Donald Trump is the true president" vision of the night Then the scene changed; I saw people that were wrapping someone (a man) to hide him, he had died already and was stiff like a statue I didn't see who it was but I had the knowledge in the dream about the death of Joe Biden and how he was to be hidden as I looked at this people hiding this corpse of the dead tall man. All these people engaged in this activity were USA politicians in my dream I knew that but they were small in number, just a few of them...there was panic in the atmosphere as the activity took place. I watched as they wrapped the man up like how Lazarus was wrapped up at his death... Then I moved away and went to a computer that seemed to be under close monitoring and I had a black hard drive and I quickly inserted in my hard drive to take some data and leak it about what was happening that the rest didn't know about but I was full of fear and anxious Because it was risking my life. As I was getting the information, swiftly an agent came in dressed in black like FBI agents something like that and asked me what I was doing there. I had no answer and I just looked at him in fear. Then I woke up





On 16th October, 2021, I had a dream about how Biden speaking before an Audience who on close scrutiny wasn’t actually the one. I don’t know how but in the dream the more I kept observing him closely, the more I could see a flip in faces from the real Biden to another fake one yet presenting himself as the same person. I know it was a clown, but I had a knowledge in the dream that it’s only I that knew it and the rest of the audience didn’t. I knew it yet that there was a clown or duplicate or an actor. He had shining red eyes and seemingly was on press conference speaking.





Democratic consensus solidifies around Harris, should Biden step aside. No one quite knows what the process of picking a new nominee would be if Joe Biden did step aside – but many Democrats say that any process is likelier than ever to quickly end with Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.





Ben Carson 'not horribly surprised' by shooting at Trump rally: 2024 RNC





Letters for July 20: Let’s put cameras all over Norfolk so we are safe. Letter writers urge the city of Norfolk to put up more cameras to help law enforcement keep residents safe, encourage people to vote for President Joe Biden, and warn of a dire future if former President Donald Trump wins.





Hacker group says it leaked Disney data over the company’s ‘approach to AI’ A group of hackers says it recently leaked internal communications at Walt Disney Co. over the company’s handling of “artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer.”





Chaos and Confusion: Tech Outage Causes Disruptions Worldwide. Airlines, hospitals and people’s computers were affected after CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company, sent out a flawed software update.





US imposes sanctions on Russian hackers, Treasury Department says.

Three Gorges Dam opens floodgates





