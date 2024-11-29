There is no God else beside Me (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 19, 2024.





In Isaiah 44:6, 8, we read: Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and his redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God. Fear ye not, neither be afraid: have not I told thee from that time, and have declared it? ye are even my witnesses. Is there a God beside me? yea, there is no God; I know not any.





Isaiah 45:5-6: I am the Lord, and there is none else, there is no God beside me: I girded thee, though thou hast not known me: That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the Lord, and there is none else.





Isaiah 45:21-23: Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside me. Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. I have sworn by Myself, the word is gone out of My mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





In Hosea 13:4, we read: Yet I am the Lord thy God from the land of Egypt, and thou shalt know no god but Me: for there is no saviour beside Me.





Altogether, in Isaiah 43:11-12, Isaiah 44:6, 8; Isaiah 45:5-6, Isaiah 45:21-23 and in Hosea 13:4, God tells us: There is no God else beside Me and that there is no Savior beside Me.





AMEN! Indeed, there’s truly NO other God and there’s NO Savior but the Christian God Who rules the universe! And that’s why we MUST worship Him in Spirit and in Truth according to John 4:23-24.





Titus 2:13-14 points to Isaiah 45:21-23. The passage says: Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; Who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.





In 2 Corinthians 4:6, we read about the glory of God: For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.





Please remember the words of the Word Who became flesh as Jesus Christ: There is no Saviour beside Me; there is no God else beside Me. AMEN!





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



