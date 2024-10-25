PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 7: Parents & Children 101

The family is the building block of every nation and a nation is only as strong as its families. Knowledge is only retained one generation at a time and God instructed the Hebrew parents to educate their children about the Lord or the nation would be lost.

When God set up the nation of Israel, parents were told to raise and nurture their children, and once the children became adults and the parents could no longer care for themselves, it was the duty of the adult children to meet their needs. God did not tell Moses to create a retirement system and impose a tax to take care of the elderly.

Each family simply took care of itself and this was part of the command to honor the parents. You need to honor your parents regardless if they are walking with God or not. This does not mean you have to agree with them if they are not in the will of God, but you still need to respect them.

If they are living in sin and refuse to repent, you are not obligated to support and enable their sinful living, but you should be upholding them in prayer. There is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1546.pdf

RLJ-1546 -- MAY 1, 2016

