Dr. Joel Wallach - Blood Sugar an the Metabolic Syndrome Daily with Doc & Becca 3/20/24

The great Dr. Wallach shared his 75 years of hard work, insight and experience on what happens in our bodies when considering Blood Sugar and the Metabolic Syndrome.





This affects 25% of the American population yearly and it all comes as a result of…………the diet!!!





The Metabolic Syndrome consists of Diabetes (Type 2), elevated Triglycerides, abdominal Obesity, high Blood Proteins and high Blood Pressure.





Going through the foods that are not good at all for the human body, Dr. Wallach described what the Aspergillus Flavus fungus which produces a toxin called Aflatoxin.





Dr. Wallach, one of the co-founders of the science of Epigenetics tells us all that that Epigenetics shows very clearly that there are no genetically transmitted diseases. They are all as a results of and attributed to nutritional deficiencies.





Seriously known diseases that Dr. Wallach is accredited with in finding the causes, prevention and cures for that are mentioned in the show are Cystic Fibrosis, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy.





A caller asked Dr. Wallach about Periodontal Disease and Spinal injuries received from vehicle accidents.





Another caller asked about Alkaline Water. Dr. Wallach explained that it is disturbing to our health because it stops the absorption of nutrients.





STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:





https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

⁠

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc





iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/





Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

⁠

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

⁠

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

⁠

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

⁠

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION