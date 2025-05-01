BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WTF DID RFK JR JUST SAY❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
254 views • 4 months ago

Patri0tsareinContr0l - WTF did RFK Jr just say?


“During the Biden Administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex and for slavery. And we have ended that, and we are very aggressively going out and trying to find these children. 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden Administration.”


It’s worse than anyone can imagine.


Source: https://x.com/Patri0tContr0l/status/1917628559092523052


The Biden administration PUNKED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY by staking DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas out front like a sacrificial goat to engage in a MASSIVE DISTRATION PLOY while the person who was ACTUALLY RUNNING the resettlement of this mass invasion - including all the child trafficking - was able to do his work OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND.


Mayorkas smirked and barked at Congressional hearings insisting over and over again IT WASN'T HIS JOB to deal with these immigrants. Official policy was THEY WERE NOT A THREAT and he was to ignore them, so he did. TECHINCALLY, Mayorkas **was NOT LYING** when he testified it wasn't HIS JOB to resettle all these millions of people or track these kids.


You know who DID have the job of resettling these 15 million illegals inside our country, and making those 400,000 little kids 'disappear'?


The guy NOBODY WAS LOOKING AT OR DRAGGING IN FRONT OF CONGRESS TO YELL QUESTIONS AT.


Biden HHS Secretary XAVIER BECERRA.


Everybody was SUPPOSED to scream and yell and rant at Mayorkas while BECERRA quietly did his work in the background.


IT WORKED.


Most people are still clueless af about how this actually went down.


So **OF COURSE** now that HE'S the guy running the HHS, Bobby Kennedy is now discovering what HHS was **really being utilized to do** with all of this human trafficking, resettlement, and making the kids go 'pop' out of sight.


https://x.com/drawandstrike/status/1917636952775614680

traffickingborder crisispresident donald john trumpmulti pronged offensivemedia distractionrobert francis kennedyalejandro mayorkass
