© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the [deep state] left wants to target you, they will find a way.
It might not be a government actor/agency that initiates it.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4f0q2u-are-they-preparing-for-violence-if-they-lose-the-election-ep.-2193-02222024.html