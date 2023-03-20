BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Getting (almost) robbed on my way to meet Mark Manson 🇨🇴 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
2 views • 03/20/2023

A lifehack for meeting interesting and influential people is to travel to exotic places and network with other English speakers. Sure you can easily find plenty of rowdy Australian backpackers to swill beer with but if you want to network up try to connect with entrepreneurs. In almost any cosmopolitan metropolis you can find on Facebook a local entrepreneurial group. And that's how I would meet Mark Manson in Medellin, Colombia.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/438-getting-almost-robbed

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

traveladventuredangeraudiobookcolombiastorytimenetworkingdigital nomadlifehackssocial dynamicshow to be cross eyedmark mansonstaying safe
