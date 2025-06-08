BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump IS The FORERUNNER of ANTICHRIST. Elijah is The FORERUNNER of JESUS CHRIST. Both Murdered Soon
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
3 months ago

Supreme Court backs Catholic Charities’ push to object to state taxes on religious grounds. The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for a Catholic Charities chapter in Wisconsin to secure an exemption from certain state taxes in a decision that could expand the type of religious entities entitled to tax breaks under the First Amendment’s protections for religion.


Supreme Court rules that Catholic groups were unlawfully barred from a religious tax exemption. Officials in Wisconsin said groups linked to the Catholic Church were not eligible for an exemption from the state's unemployment assistance tax.


Supreme Court Backs Catholic Charity Denied Exemption in Tax Case. The Wisconsin Supreme Court had ruled that the group’s activities in serving the state’s poor were not religious enough to qualify for the exemption.


#Antichrist

#Trump

#faith

#Christianity

#BibleProphecy


#Sabbath

#SundayLaw


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


#DavidHouse

#SDA


#DarkDay


christianitydonald trumpfaithsdabible prophecycatholic churchantichristsaving health ministriesdavid houseseventh day adventist sermontax exemptioncatholic tax exemptionreligious tax exemption
