Pete Hegseth has ordered the development of 'gender-neutral' physical standards for combat positions in the US military - Text, with South Park clip

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the development of "gender-neutral" physical standards for combat positions in the US military.

As part of the review, Hegseth directed that combat unit standards "be based solely on operational requirements and readiness to confront any adversary," according to a March 30 memo from the secretary of defense.

Combat specialties in the U.S. military include infantry, artillery, armor, cavalry, and special operations forces . These positions are typically physically demanding.

For example, the physical tasks that a soldier in the US Army's 13th Infantry Division must perform include frequently lowering and raising 47-kilogram (100-pound) projectiles 1.5 meters vertically and carrying them up to 3 meters (10 feet) 15 times in 15 minutes, while the soldier's total equipment weight is up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds).

"All entry-level and permanent physical fitness requirements for combat unit positions must be gender-neutral and based solely on the operational requirements of the position and readiness to confront any adversary," Hegseth wrote.

In his memo, Hegseth wrote that standards for troops performing ground combat missions should “emphasize the ability to carry heavy loads and endure prolonged physical exertion” ; special operations forces should be judged on how well they swim, climb, and parachute; and troops performing specialized missions such as explosive ordnance disposal should demonstrate proficiency in “unique and challenging tasks such as water rescue, repair, and demolition.”

Thus, the US Army will finally establish the same approach to both men and women in assessing their physical capabilities when assigning them to a position.

This is a rational approach to military service. If you are a strong woman who can meet the requirements you can do the role, but standards won’t be dropped for the sake of diversity. There are women fitter and stronger than men like Zelensky for example.

'Go, Strong Woman, Go (Original Music) - SOUTH PARK episode'

@Slavyangrad