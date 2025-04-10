Globalists vs. Romania

Banned Opposition Leader: Antony Blinken & Emmanuel Macron Killed Romanian Democracy

* Călin Georgescu is the most popular political figure in Romania.

* He is one of the bravest and wisest politicians in the world.

* This fall, he ran for president on a platform against “war, technocracy and debt”.

* He would have won, but the [Bidan] regime pushed to cancel the election and have him arrested as a Russian agent.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-calin-georgescu

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1910377980519493985