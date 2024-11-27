'Angry Teenager Decides To Go On A Killing Spree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One gets life no ,the other gets the death penalty. American culture ruined by the black and Latino gang thug influence, rap music, the glorification of murder, mafia gangs, violence in video games and entertainment, a disrespect for authority fostered by the left, a disdain of God and righteousness in America.