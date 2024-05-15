Candidate for County Commissioner District 5, Robert Fielitz

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Robert (Bob) Fielitz, a retired engineer, is running for St. Clair County Commissioner, District 5. He sat down with Eileen to explain how his research on the Smith's Creek Landfill and the cover-up by Commissioner Jeff Bohm motivated him to file. His goal is to bring transparency and accountability back to this position and to give a voice to the citizens.





