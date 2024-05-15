© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert (Bob) Fielitz, a retired engineer, is running for St. Clair County Commissioner, District 5. He sat down with Eileen to explain how his research on the Smith's Creek Landfill and the cover-up by Commissioner Jeff Bohm motivated him to file. His goal is to bring transparency and accountability back to this position and to give a voice to the citizens.
Robert Fielitz Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1474620879802416
To see documents Robert Fielitz presented in the show click on the link: https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/candidate-for-county-commissioner-district-5-robert-fielitz/