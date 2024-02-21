EpochTV | Vital Signs: Heart attack is the leading cause of death in the United States...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EpochTV | Vital Signs | How to Know If Your Hidden ‘Genetic’ Cholesterol Is Too High: For Over 20 Percent of Americans, It Poses a Heart Risk. Heart attack is the leading cause of death in the United States while stroke ranks number five. So is there a more reliable measure of cholesterol-related heart disease risk out there right now to mitigate this issue?