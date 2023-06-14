And We Know 6.14.2023 THEY will not WIN! STORM is here, COMMS are CLEAR! TOGETHER! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 14, 2023





How many are grateful to be on the side of the truth and realize that all we are seeing is preparing for the future arrests of the real criminals… do you sense something is brewing behind the scenes.. will look at this and more today.. showcasing the BIDEN Crimes and Hillary Crimes and more. Let’s Go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remdesivir/Veklury Class Action against the FDA and Gilead

https://www.myerandscher.com/





ALINA HABBA: "The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela." https://t.me/chiefnerd/7693





🔥 John K. Amanchukwu ROASTS New Jersey School Board Meeting https://t.me/chiefnerd/7696





President Trump "It State's under the Espionage Act of 1917. wasn't meant for this, an act for a crime https://t.me/chiefnerd/7697





Did you see this headline that was up for about 5 seconds. Referring to Biden. Hahaha https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/44867





Full Speech from President Trump’s rumble channel https://t.me/realKarliBonne/174871

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2u6txs-6.14.23-they-will-not-win-storm-is-here-comms-are-clear-together-pray.html



