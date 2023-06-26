Xavier Chavez - Old Guitar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes I feel so bored
I always strum the same chords
On this here old guitar
I have taken it so far
From where I have called my home
Now it goes wherever I roam
North south and east and west
There's something heavy on my chest
Feelings that feel like boulders
Weight of the world is on my shoulders