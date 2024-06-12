Outside Armenian Parliament session 💥LOUD Bigger 'Scuffle' than between deputies - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Armenian parliament session was interrupted due to a scuffle between deputies.
It started after Pashinyan called some generals cowards and deserters.
Part 2 will be the scuffle
Part 3 will be the (LOUD) scuffle outside
Best comment found describing this:
USA / NATO terrorists corrupted the current "leadership" of Armenia, in order to make Armenia the next Ukraine - battering ram against Russia - and the Armenian people don't want to become the next 404 country