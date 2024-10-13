BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump team requests military-level security citing threats from Iran
123 views • 8 months ago

Introduction – Oct 12, 2024

The idea that Iran would want to assassinate Donald Trump is predictable even if it is improbable. Tehran already has enough problems with mounting tensions with Israel. The last thing it would want is to give America a pretext to join Israel on a military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

And that’s exactly what would happen if Tehran were found to be involved in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The only beneficiaries of an assassination attempt would, of course, be Israel and they wouldn’t even have to try too hard to make it look convincing.

As with “Saddam Hussein’s Weapons of Mass Destruction”, little hard evidence would be required. All the war planners would need would be repeated media allegations of Iranian involvement in the assassination attempt to convince the U.S. public to support military action against Iran.

Just as once happened with Saddam Hussein and his alleged “Weapons of Mass Destruction”.

Will it work?

Much has changed in the last twenty years and we would like to think that the Western public is not as gullible as it once was. Some bitter lessons were learned in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both conflicts helped expose the duplicity of Western powers and the growing reach of the Internet has further assisted in this.

So things make not go the way the warmongers plan. Ed.

Further Info:

Oct 12 - Israel Holds Humanity Hostage

https://henrymakow.com/2024/10/oct-12---israel-holds-humanity.html

Text Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=296591

Video Mirrored - NewsNation


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

irantrumpisraelww3zionist puppet
