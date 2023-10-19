BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'War Criminal' Benjamin Netanyahu released a video - Hyping up the Ground Invasion - Back to his Bunker
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 10/19/2023

War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on his telegram channel. Hyping up the ground invasion before he probably returned to his bunker.

Adding from today:

The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.

and Breaking early afternoon US time:

BREAKING: A U.S. Navy ship operating in the Gulf of Aden has come under fire from Houthi missiles, several missiles intercepted - CNN

According to the US, two to three missiles targeted the American warship USS Carney off the coast of Yemen. The US claims the missiles were fired by the Ansarallah resistance movement in Yemen, and that the missiles were intercepted.


This is the fourth attack on the US in the region today, following drone and rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.






Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy