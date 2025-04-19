BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God And Country Now Presents Ryan Sprague - The Healing Power of our Endocannabinoid System
godandcountrynow
godandcountrynow
22 views • 5 months ago

God and Country Now is ready to explore the intricate world of the healing power of our endocannabinoid system with Ryan Sprague, understanding how it plays a crucial role in unlocking profound inner healing, personal growth, and life-altering shifts for clients. Ryan isn't just talking about coaching; he's sparking a revolution. As the founder and creator of the groundbreaking "Coach With Cannabis" certification program, Ryan is empowering coaches to tap into the transformative potential of cannabis, weaving its medicinal and spiritual benefits into their practices. Imagine the profound personal growth and life-altering shifts his program unlocks for clients.

Ryan's journey with plant medicine, holistic health, and spirituality spans over 15 years, but it was a deeply personal experience – supporting his father in his final days – that revealed cannabis's hidden powers and ignited his mission. This wasn't just about healing; it was about a profound awakening.

Since then, Ryan has guided over 5,000 individuals toward a conscious connection with cannabis. His mission is clear: to reignite our relationship with the plant's healing properties, fueling personal and spiritual evolution on a global scale. He's not just a coach; he's a catalyst, and he's ready to illuminate the science behind the mystery.

Ryan’s website-

https://www.highlyoptimized.me/


Join us live:

• Host: Randy Knoll

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

• Date: April 18th

• Time: 2:00 PM PST, 4:00 PM CST, 5:00 PM EST

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and follow us.

Contact God and Country Now-

[email protected]

Follow us on social media -

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480

X-Twitter

https://x.com/godnow777

Brighteon-

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/godandcountrynow/home


Get healthy products with discounts included follow links below-

Richardson Nutritional Center

https://rncstore.com/godnow


Mother Nature's Trading Company® CBD

https://mntc.shop/randy-knoll


Cardio Miracle - Nitric Oxide Supplement

https://i.refs.cc/3c6joha5?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjoyMjQ5Nzg2MTkwfQ%3D%3D


Promolife - Ozone Therapy, EWOT, and Natural Health

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=67e45c108bc0d


Pure Bulk Supplements-

https://purebulk.com/?ref=RANDYKNOLL


Core Vital Enema Coffee and supplies-

https://www.corvitalhealth.com/?rfsn=8628276.f9dc2d0


Naturally Better Nicotine | Nic Nac Naturals

https://www.nicnac.com/?sca_ref=8506634.LGrnkQfbuV&sca_crp=MTMyMDg4


Relax Saunas

https://relaxsaunas.com?sca_ref=8589318.krzWxVZDib


The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.


The opinions and information expressed on this show are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of God and Country Now or anyone associated with this show.

Keywords
cancercbdcannabisrick simpsonrsoterpenesendocannabinoidryan spraguefecofull extract
