God And Country Now Presents Ryan Sprague - The Healing Power of our Endocannabinoid System

God and Country Now is ready to explore the intricate world of the healing power of our endocannabinoid system with Ryan Sprague, understanding how it plays a crucial role in unlocking profound inner healing, personal growth, and life-altering shifts for clients. Ryan isn't just talking about coaching; he's sparking a revolution. As the founder and creator of the groundbreaking "Coach With Cannabis" certification program, Ryan is empowering coaches to tap into the transformative potential of cannabis, weaving its medicinal and spiritual benefits into their practices. Imagine the profound personal growth and life-altering shifts his program unlocks for clients.

Ryan's journey with plant medicine, holistic health, and spirituality spans over 15 years, but it was a deeply personal experience – supporting his father in his final days – that revealed cannabis's hidden powers and ignited his mission. This wasn't just about healing; it was about a profound awakening.

Since then, Ryan has guided over 5,000 individuals toward a conscious connection with cannabis. His mission is clear: to reignite our relationship with the plant's healing properties, fueling personal and spiritual evolution on a global scale. He's not just a coach; he's a catalyst, and he's ready to illuminate the science behind the mystery.

