Six months after the devastating flooding in NC from Hurricane Helene, documentarians Keresey Pearl & Briana Pond join Del to share the progress they’ve captured as the city of Asheville rebuilds. In their new “BluePrint Appalachia” docuseries, they track the “Regenerating Asheville” movement that connects citizens, non-profit organizations, and government leaders in reconstructing a stronger city for future generations. They hope to create a blueprint for how other disaster-struck cities can successfully restore their community’s resources and identity.