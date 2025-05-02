BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Threat Of The Globalist Left’s Cultural Imperialism
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
72 views • 4 months ago

Recently, Victor Davis Hanson used a phrase that struck a chord with me: Cultural Imperialism. Cultural imperialism occurs when one culture forces its values, beliefs, and ways of life onto others, often through pressure, manipulation, or the use of violence. It’s a controlling force that stifles freedom and demands conformity to a single worldview. Presented as moral progress, it silences dissent and enforces rigid ideology, often driven by uncompromising movements, particularly those of the globalist far-Left. This phenomenon manifests from authoritarian regimes to democratic societies. Therefore, it is important to understand why cultural imperialism is a dangerous threat if left unchecked...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-threat-of-the-globalist-lefts


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

