Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER | Set Your Mind on Things Above

It's time to make a change - in your mindset! Join me today to learn how to get positioned for this prophetic season we are in, setting your mind on things above. We must be able to recieve more from God in this outpouring of Great Grace, join me to learn more!





Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your[a] life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory. - Col 3:1-4 NIV





Join me LIVE every Monday & Wednesday at 4PM (CST) on YouTube! Click below to subscribe to my channel! ⬇️





🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg

-------------------------------------------

SALVATION PRAYER:

"Father God,

I want to receive the salvation You have promised to me through Jesus. I ask for forgiveness for all my sins and to be washed clean in His Blood. Thank you for loving me and giving me your loving kindness and mercy in Jesus' Name."

►If you have prayed this prayer, please let us know so we can celebrate with you by emailing: [email protected].

-------------------------------------------

ONLINE GIVING

► Text to Give: Text the keyword “GIVE” to 817-859-8688 (note: Text to Give Ministry Name is Embracing His Grace - you are giving to Ginger Ziegler Ministries)

► Through the Website: https://gingerziegler.com/giving/

-------------------------------------------

𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► MyPillow - save up to 80% off, use Promo Code: GINGER or visit https://www.mypillow.com/ginger

► Fern Valley Soap - save up to 20% off, use Promo Code: GINGER when you visit:https://fernvalleysoaps.com/

-------------------------------------------

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/gingerzieglerministries

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GingerZiegler

X: https://x.com/GingerZiegler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gingerzieglerministries

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@GingerZiegler

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GingerZieglerMinistries

Website: https://gingerziegler.com/

► ALL LINKS: https://m.mtrbio.com/gingerziegler

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For the Ginger Ziegler Ministries Newsletter: https://gingerziegler.substack.com/

► Become a GZM Partner: https://gingerziegler.com/partnership/

► Get More Teachings from Ginger on the Blood and More: https://gingerziegler.com/shop/

-------------------------------------------

For ministry speaking engagements, please contact us at:

[email protected]