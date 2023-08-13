© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
08/11/2023 Aila on The Jeff Dornik Show: I joined the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement because I found what Miles Guo exposed about the CCP was true and would be verified in a couple of months or sometimes in a couple of years. I want to utilize my privilege to support people who were silenced by the CCP. The Chinese people are lovely and also freedom-loving. They are able to conduct a healthy interaction with the world without the Chinese Communist Party.
08/11/2023 小飞象做客The Jeff Dornik Show：我加入新中国联邦和爆料革命是因为我发现郭文贵先生有关中共的爆料都是真的，往往会在数个月后，有时甚至是几年后得到验证。我想利用自己的优势支持那些被中共消声的人们。中国人民是和平友好、热爱自由的。推翻中共后，他们可以与世界进行健康的沟通和互动。