The Tax & Money Show Episode 64 with Kevin J. Johnston - TAX COURT: REAL OR A JOKE?





The Tax and Money Show – Episode 64 is a must-watch for anyone dealing with income tax, corporate tax, or the looming presence of the Canada Revenue Agency. Hosted by Canada’s number one tax expert, Kevin J. Johnston, this episode dives deep into one of the most misunderstood institutions in the country: Canada’s Tax Court. Is it a real court or just another government illusion meant to scare Canadians into compliance? Kevin breaks it down with facts, wit, and legal insight that you won’t hear anywhere else.





DO YOU HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? Kevin J Johnston wants to buy it all. Fill out this form now: www.KevinJJohnston.biz





This episode compares Canada Tax Court to actual judicial systems across the country. Kevin explains how Tax Court judges are appointed, who they really answer to, and whether their rulings carry the same weight as those from Superior or Provincial Courts. You’ll discover why the CRA prefers to drag people through Tax Court—and how it's often used more for intimidation than justice.





Kevin also shares real-life stories of how individuals have successfully challenged the CRA without bowing down to the theatrics of Tax Court. He reveals legal strategies that expose the smoke and mirrors used by tax enforcement officials. If you’ve ever worried about CRA sending you into “court,” this episode will empower you with knowledge, confidence, and a clear path forward.





