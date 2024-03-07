BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US - 1000 Armed National Guard Troopers have been Deployed to NYC Subway - Now Search Bags & Backpacks - say Due to Crime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
171 views • 03/07/2024

US - 1000 National Guard Troopers have been Deployed to NYC Subway - Now Search Bags & Backpacks - say Due to Crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Wednesday to send the National Guard to the New York City subway system to help police conduct random searches of riders’ bags for weapons following a series of high-profile crimes on city trains.

Hochul, a Democrat, said she will deploy 750 members of the National Guard to the subways to assist the New York Police Department with bag checks at entrances to busy train stations.

The deployment of the National Guard would bolster an enhanced presence of NYPD officers in the subway system. The governor said she will also send 250 state troopers and police officers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency, to help with the bag searches.

https://apnews.com/article/new-york-city-subway-national-guard-crime-f046ecaac79601f6113efa8a0c8f25c7

and more here:  https://abc7ny.com/nyc-subway-crime-nypd-governor-hochul/14495270/

There should be an uproar about this. More of our American rights of freedom dissolving, not able to go freely.


