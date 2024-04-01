Putin issues DEVASTATING warning to NATO and U.S., don't even try it | Redacted

Russia says the U.S. and U.K. were directly involved in a terror attack on Moscow, and at the same time, France is agitating for war against Putin. The West is on the verge of being devastated in a regional war.

Our thanks to Hertz Energy for sponsoring today's video. Read about their latest lithium projects here: https://hertzlithium.com ticker symbol HZLIF

Mirrored - Redacted



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/